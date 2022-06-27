CHARLOTTE – The Plus Collective has announced $135,000 in grants for general operating support to nine organizations serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Charlotte.
The Plus Collective is a giving program and endowment at Foundation For The Carolinas that awards grants to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte region. The organization was formerly known as the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund.
“As a giving organization, The Plus Collective is proud to harness the collective power of our generous donors, turning their individual donations into impactful unrestricted operating grants that make real and lasting impact to organizations that benefit, support and empower our Charlotte LGBTQ+ community,” said Shelly Schoenfeld, board chair. “This year, like every year, the organizations we funded are integral parts of our vibrant and diverse Charlotte LGBTQ+ community.”
Since it was founded in 2004, The Plus Collective has raised and granted more than $1.7 million to local nonprofits. The most recent round of grants awarded a total of $135,000 in support for the following organizations:
• $12,500 to Charlotte Black Pride
• $14,000 to Charlotte Pride Band
• $5,500 to the Charlotte Royals Rugby Football Club
• $12,500 to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte
• $16,000 to One Voice Chorus
• $25,000 to PFLAG Charlotte
• $25,000 to Time Out Youth
• $12,500 to Twirl to the World Foundation
• $12,000 to Transcend Charlotte
On the web: www.ThePlusCollective.org.
