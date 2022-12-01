CHARLOTTE – If Charlotte is your oyster, at the heart of it is a new Pearl of opportunity.
Located at the intersection of Baxter Street and McDowell Street in Midtown Charlotte is the future site of The Pearl innovation district, a mixed-use development featuring education, retail, apartments, a hotel and an open community space.
“The Pearl construction project will generate thousands of jobs, and Atrium is firmly committed to ensuring that individuals from underserved communities with an interest in the construction industry have ample opportunity to become employed on the project,” R.J. Leeper Construction LLC Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Kimberly Henderson said.
By connecting to workforce partners such as NCWorks, Henderson’s team has identified areas of opportunity for job-seekers within construction-industry careers. The first Construction Careers Connection Series is open to the public and held on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library at 2412 Beatties Ford Road is hosting the event. This first session will be informational with hiring opportunities. Workforce partners are also invited to attend to learn more about the variety of roles needed for the multi-year project.
“These type of programs reaffirm our commitment to the communities we serve to bring the programs and resources they deserve and desire to ensure future success for all,” said David Sniffen, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program manager for workforce development. “We offer on-demand help, one-on-one assistance and have programs and services to assist in every step of the career development process.”
At this time the land is being leveled for the first phase of construction in the first quarter of 2023.
According to Henderson, they are currently seeking individuals with carpentry, masonry, concrete, HVAC and electrical experience, as well as heavy equipment operators, steel welders, fabricators, erectors, installers flaggers and general laborers.
“We’re excited to work with companies who are offering job-seekers new construction career opportunities,” NCWorks Business Solutions Consultant Terrell Roberts said. “Job-seekers can bring their talents to this truly ground-level project that will be a part of Charlotte’s future growth."
The Pearl will create an innovation ecosystem, grounded in research and academics, to attract businesses, incubate new ideas, attract venture funding and scale small businesses into the companies of Charlotte’s future.
Job-seekers and workforce partners are encouraged to register in advance. The event’s agenda will include a continental breakfast, company representative introductions, a project presentation, and open table discussions with company representatives.
Job-seekers and workforce partners interested in attending may RSVP by registering at https://ConstructionCareerConnection.eventbrite.com. Job-seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to meet face-to-face with company representatives. For those who may need assistance before the event, NCWorks provides career-readiness workshops that assist with resumes, interviews and other skills. For more information about NCWorks Career Center at 8601 McAlpine Park Drive, Suite 110, call 704-566-2870, or visit www.ncworks-charlotte.com.
