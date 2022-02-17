CHARLOTTE – One part horror convention and one part dark arts, The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will bring more than 150 local and national vendors to the Charlotte Convention Center on Feb. 26.
Attendees can expect to see vendors and small businesses showcasing taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles.
“The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” said Michelle Cozzaglio, who owns the expo with her husband, Tony. “Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today. Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love.”
The Cozzaglios have been taking The Oddities and Curiosities Expo on the road from coast to coast for the past five years after observing there was a market for this type of large-scale event. Long-time collectors of oddities and obscure memorabilia themselves, the pair also own a record store and screen printing business, and operate punk festivals across the country.
In addition to visiting the showroom floor, guests of The Oddities and Curiosities Expo are able to purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own two-headed duckling mount. Participants will work with frozen animals to learn the basics of taxidermy.
The O&C Expo also hosts Rainy Day Revival and their Museum of Marvelous Mutations, a 1,600-square-foot carnival sideshow reminiscent of big top attractions of the early 1900s.
For an additional $7 ($5 advance), guests can experience “The World’s Largest Traveling Freak Show” and meet Simon the Cyclops Lamb and Beefcake the Bulldog Calf.
Want to go?
The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will take place Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St., Charlotte. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door and children 12 and under are free. The event is all ages; however, parents are advised to use their best judgment about if their children should attend. Tickets can be purchased at https://odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com/tickets
