CHARLOTTE – The Independence Fund has a program that addresses combat-deployed veteran suicides by bringing together tactical combat units who experienced heavy combat downrange.
“As we watch the latest developments unfold in Afghanistan, we are seeing an increase in calls from veterans and families saying they are feeling angry, isolated and demoralized,” said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. “We will always put the mental health and well-being of our veterans first. Our Operation RESILIENCY program helps break down the fear and stigma of veterans seeking mental health treatment by giving veterans the opportunity to reunite with their military unit and engage to support their mental, physical, and overall health.”
The Independence Fund recently announced the inclusion of Afghan and Iraqi combat interpreters who served alongside American troops in programming eligibility.
The Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program was created to protect Afghan allies who risked their lives helping U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Despite its promise, the program has backlogs since it launched in 2009, leaving tens of thousands of Afghans in need of support.
In addition to fostering Operation RESILIENCY participation, The Independence Fund has opened eligibility to SIV families to include active casework and financial grants specifically designated to food, housing, maintenance and travel-related expenses.
Apply under the “Veteran application” tab at www.IndependenceFund.org. Visit https://independencefund.org/pages/operation-resiliency to nominate a combat unit for Operation RESILIENCY.
