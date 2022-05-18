CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte will dedicate its new animal resource center May 19 at 1348 Parker Drive.
The public is invited to the event, which includes a ribbon cutting and tours, at 10 a.m.
“After launching our $15 million capital campaign five years ago, we are thrilled to dedicate this one-of-a-kind destination for animal lovers and advocates from across the region,” said Shelly Moore, president and CEO. “Our increased capacity and amenities, including a new Education Center, our Cat Cafe and public dog park, will deepen our connection with and service to the Charlotte community.”
COVID and supply chain issues have delayed the opening of the center, which is expected to open to the public in June. Adoptions will resume once the building is open.
The Humane Society of Charlotte will be able to provide adoption services, expanded spay/neuter services, veterinary wellness visits and community outreach services for more than 30,000 animals annually (an increase in capacity of 40%).
The center has top-of-the-line features such as climate-controlled environment for all animals, improved cleaning and sanitation systems, advanced HVAC system, tempered glass dog suites and three times the amount of free-roaming cat space, with access to an outdoor “catio,” from the previous space.
