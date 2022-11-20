CHARLOTTE – As part of the Giving Tuesday global movement, The Blessing Foundation is encouraging people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity on Nov. 29.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea - a day that encourages people to come together and do good.
The public can help The Blessing Foundation’s initiative by donating in three different ways to help bring healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured people in our community:
Give Money
$25 will provide a flu shot to protect a patient from influenza.
$50 will provide six months of test strips for a diabetic patient.
$140 will cover the cost of a patient's medical visit.
$250 will purchase lifesaving medication for one patient for an entire year
$500 will help us purchase necessary medical equipment to treat our patients
$1,000 will provide a patient one year of medical wellness and sick visits.
Click http://blessingfoundation.net/giving-tuesday/ to donate to those who face barriers to quality healthcare.
Give Items
The Blessing Foundation is accepting donations of new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, blankets, and winter accessories to help patients through the winter months.
It is also accepting donations of gasoline gift cards or CATS bus passes to help patients with transportation to and from medical appointments.
Donated items can be dropped off at these nine locations:
StarMed Family & Urgent Care’s two clinics:
4001 Tuckaseegee Road
5344 Central Ave., Suite B
Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic’s four locations:
402 E. Sugar Creek Road
7001 South Blvd., Unit A
5344 Central Ave., Suite A
4016 Triangle Drive
Queen City Grounds’ three locations:
644 N. Church St.
1213 W. Morehead St.
101 W. Morehead St.
Give Time
The Blessing Foundation is seeking volunteers with a wide variety of skills and backgrounds, from non-medical backgrounds to help with administrative tasks, fundraisers, and community outreach to licensed healthcare professionals.
To learn more about how to volunteer your time, contact Amber Tracewell at amber.tracewell@blessingfoundation.net
“We are thrilled, as a new organization, to participate in Giving Tuesday and help those in our community who consistently face obstacles to healthcare,” said Amber Tracewell, The Blessing Foundation’s executive director. “Being able to support and uplift those in need will always be a cornerstone of our mission. We’re grateful to all those who are willing to give and through these options to donate, we will hopefully impact the lives of those who need it the most.”
On the web: blessingfoundation.net.
