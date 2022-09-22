CHARLOTTE – Amber Tracewell will serve as the first executive director for The Blessing Foundation, the nonprofit division of Starmount Healthcare Management.
Tracewell brings more than 16 years of nonprofit leadership experience, having served with organizations such as Carolina Breast Friends, American Lung Association of North Carolina, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Gaston County and Matthews Free Medical Clinic.
She also sits on the advisory council of Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte - Dancing for a Cause, which has raised more than $6 million for breast cancer charities since its inception.
“I am truly honored and excited to be selected as the Executive Director for The Blessing Foundation,” she said. “The mission of the foundation is very close to my heart, and I look forward to being a part of the team that is going to impact so many lives by providing access to quality healthcare.”
The primary goal of the Blessing Foundation is to provide primary care services for Medicaid, uninsured, and underinsured patients and reduce access disparities to quality health care.
“This is our newest initiative and Amber’s extensive experience in community service and healthcare will help guide our mission to assist and empower communities that face persistent health disparities," said Michael Estramonte, Starmount Healthcare founder and president.
The Blessing Foundation strives to:
• Assist and empower individuals who have experienced greater obstacles in managing their health through family-centered care.
• Eliminate barriers to health care access due to substandard environmental circumstances and costs.
• Ensure equitable access to communities with health disparities.
Details: blessingfoundation.net
