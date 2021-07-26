CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Fund will host a no-cost mass distribution event designed to provide a measure of relief to area residents facing pandemic-related hardships.
The Big Pop Up, sponsored by the North Carolina Community Action Association, will allow participants to remain in their vehicles while volunteers fill their trunks with an assortment of merchandise, including food products, household and personal goods, and healthcare and support services literature.
C.W. Williams Community Health Center will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be onsite. Appointments are not required.
During the event, a disc jockey will blast upbeat music as elected officials and event sponsors join volunteers in distributing the merchandise.
The event takes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at The Charlotte Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road.
