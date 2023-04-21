This handy list of odds and ends will help get you in the mood for filling out those summer camp registration forms.
• A: Appreciation – While some children are going to jump out of bed and run out the door as quickly as they can to arrive at summer camp, the time away can build a greater appreciation for the comforts of home.
• B: Bug spray – We often forget about those pesky flying jerks until they start invading our personal space. Repel those suckers.
• C: Counselor – These authority figures often serve as your guide to adventure, but they sometimes have been known to dole out punishment to rowdy campers.
• D: Drop-off – This is why you drink coffee on a summer morning. The morning drives to drop your kids off at day camp may be the first time you seriously consider putting them in overnight camps.
• E: Experience – Summer camp is a rite of passage, an experience you never forget.
• F: Fire – In the game of “Survivor,” fire means life. But in summer camp, fire means s’mores and great stories.
• G: Groups – Are you a team player? There’s a good chance your sports, theater or special interest camp is going to get campers to pool together to accomplish projects.
• H: Housing – Whether your overnight camp involves cabins or college dorm rooms, there’s a good chance your children are going to have roommates. Remind them about that sharing rule you told them years ago.
• I: Independence – Some kids are eager to leave home. Others are clingy. Summer camp provides a gentle nudge toward independence.
• J: Jason Vorhees – This movie monster is the summer camp equivalent of “Elf on the Shelf.” Jason tends to appear when campers are misbehaving in the “Friday the 13th” movies.
• K: Knowledge – Enrolling your children in academic or arts camps early in the summer could be just the trick to minimizing summer brain rust. They may spend the rest of the summer expanding their expertise or fine-tuning techniques.
• L: Lights out – Lights out is the buzz kill after a fun day of “independence” away from home. It’s a reminder that you’re not quite an adult.
• M: Mom-cation – Is there something you’ve been putting off for a while? Look at your child’s time at summer camp as a mom-cation. Pencil in some pampering, shopping or do something fun to let loose.
• N: Neighbors – Finding that a lot of camp registration lists are full? Consider calling around the neighborhood to see if the families would be willing to create your own summer camp. Or maybe approach a kid-friendly business about creating a weeklong experience for the neighborhood.
• O: Overnight camp – They may be pricey, but overnight camps build confidence in your children. They also give parents a true vacation.
• P: Prep/Postmortem – Preparation is the key to a pleasant packing experience but a postmortem by means of writing down what went wrong with this year’s camp experience will serve as a crucial reminder for next summer.
• Q: Questions – It’s not only important to ask camp organizers plenty of questions about the upcoming experience, but it’s also good to quiz your children when they return home to see if they had fun.
• R: Registration – Why do most good things in life require registration? Are these trick questions? I’ve got a headache.
• S: SPF – It’s a good idea to tote a bottle of sunscreen if a camp does anything outside.
• T: Theater – Theater camp gives children an extra layer of enjoyment from their favorites characters, shows and movies with other young fans. Matthews Playhouse has camp themes around Disney, Paw Patrol and Star Wars.
• U: Unplug – Camp is a great opportunity to forget all drama, fears, problems, shortcomings or whatever else online is causing you anxiety and just have fun.
• V: VBS – Vacation Bible Schools offer opportunities for children to have fun while strengthening their faith. Many churches around here offer them around fun themes. They are budget-friendly, too.
• W: Walmart – There’s a good chance you’ll have to swing by Walmart to pick up a few necessities, like towels and bed sheets. Don't discount dollar stores, either.
• X: ‘xuberant – If you have a young kid, they’ll be excited to see you by camp’s end. If you have a teenager, they’ll be excited to see their friends.
• Y: YMCA – The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and its branches offer several academic, sports and traditional camps. Many of them include swimming.
• Z: Zzz – There’s a good chance your kid is going to be so worn out when they return from camp. Just let them be.
