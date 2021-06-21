CHARLOTTE — A formerly homeless teen from Charlotte who offers hope to people in shelters through a nonprofit started when she was nine is now expanding her effort with new grant funding.
ZaNia Stinson, 14, founded Z Feeds Go-Go Bags to provide bags with nonperishable food, drinks, toiletries and encouraging reading materials to the homeless. She recently won Riley’s Way Foundation's Call for Kindness competition — an annual contest that offers up to $3,000 to teen-led projects that inspire kindness, strengthen communities and bring people together. The money will allow ZaNia to fill the bags with more items, including toys, backpacks and gifts and bring them to more homeless shelters around Charlotte.
ZaNia said she was inspired to start Z Feeds Go-Go Bags after her own experience being homeless. She spent her childhood in a shelter with her grandmother, and back and forth between a foster family and the Salvation Army Center of Hope shelter for women and children.
“I knew how it felt to not have food and to not be able to go out and get food,” ZaNia said.
But people need more than just food to survive, ZaNia said, they also need words of encouragement. That’s why she decided to include uplifting and inspiring reading material in the bags — something she wishes she had growing up.
“That would have brightened my day to know that better days are coming and to not give up,” ZaNia said. “God can help you get through what you’re doing. There’s a page you can read everyday to better understand what you’re going through and how God is going to help you get through it.”
ZaNia now lives in the University City area with her adoptive family and will be in ninth grade at Mountain Island Day Community Charter in the fall. She said her experiences being homeless taught her to be compassionate, hardworking and humble, and to be a leader from a young age. She hopes her story sparks others to start their own community efforts.
“Having an organization is fun — it’s not boring,” ZaNia said. “Helping others is fun and it makes me feel good inside to know that I’m helping and making a difference in the world.”
“Sometimes, I see the children take the bags and it makes me really happy to see that they’re happy,” she added. “It makes my heart happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.