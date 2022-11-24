CHARLOTTE – Do you want to talk to your teenagers about important issues facing them everyday but just don’t know how or where to start? “The Big Picture” is for you.
Teen Health Connection will present “The Big Picture” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Queens University of Charlotte.
“The Big Picture” is a play written and performed by teens from Northwest School of the Arts that focuses on the behavioral and health-related issues they experience daily.
It is infused with local CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey data, CDC’s Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey, and Youth Drug Study data. ”The Big Picture” is seen by over 2,500 health education students in the Charlotte area.
Additionally, in partnership with Charlotte AHEC, it is synthesized into a professional conference where attendees, who are adolescent-facing professionals, may earn three CEUs.
Finally, the week culminates with an evening community performance on Dec. 16 that is attended by parents, community leaders and others who care about teens.
Teen Health Connection provides integrated medical and behavioral healthcare for youth ages 11 to 25.
Visit https://teenhealthconnection.org/the-big-picture/ for details and to reserve seats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.