CHARLOTTE – Parkinson Association of the Carolinas is hosting its seventh annual “Caring for Parkinson’s - Caring for You” Symposium – an event geared toward individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners.
The event takes place Sept. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. Participation is free and open to individuals of all ages.
Attendees will hear a presentation on the latest developments in Parkinson’s Disease research and treatment, facilitated by keynote speaker Dr. Jessica Tate, movement disorder neurology specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Sessions will include caring for the caregiver, dysphasia, neuro optometry and sleep medicine.
The symposium offers an opportunity to learn more about the organization's in-person and virtual support groups, movement therapy programs, Parkinson’s disease-related resources and educational opportunities.
It also provides an opportunity to meet with prominent medical professionals in the Parkinson’s community, pharmaceutical companies offering various medications and treatments, and others living with Parkinson’s disease.
“With our signature symposia, we strive to bring relevant information and support to people with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners, families/friends, and healthcare professionals,” Executive Director Ann Marie Worman said. “As our tagline says: Support for Today – Cure for Tomorrow. We want to empower the person with Parkinson’s to live their best independent life as they travel through their journey with PD.”
Visit www.parkinsonassociation.org/programs-events/cltsymposium/ for details on the symposium,
