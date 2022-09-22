CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Wine & Food Festival is returning to Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall.
The event offers local, national and international wines, along with beer and spirits to taste from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1.
At the door, attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass where they can then fill with unlimited tastings, in an all-you-care-to-taste format of 100-plus international wines, beer and spirits. Guests can also sample and buy wine from North Carolina wineries, who will sell products on-site. Buy wine by the glass or by the bottle while at the show. The other wines, beers and spirits are for on-site sampling only.
Restaurants and food trucks will have dishes available to buy at the event. Musical performances include Part Time Blues Band from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and The Tonez from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
VIP tickets cost $75 each, which includes a souvenir wine glass, wine bag, bottle of wine from a curated selection, free bottled water, an extra hour of unlimited wine, beer and spirits samplings, access to specialty wine tastings and all performances.
General admission costs $39 and includes all performances, a souvenir wine glass and unlimited samples of wine, beer and spirits.
Buy designated driver tickets at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free. Visit https://charlotte.uncorkthefun.com/ or call 800-830-3976 to buy tickets in advance.
