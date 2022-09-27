CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte has launched 704 Impact Academy, a three-part in-person series focused on empowering attendees with the knowledge they need to be advocates for equitable, healthy and sustainable growth.
The Impact 704 Academy is free, thanks to support from Southminster, and will be held at Charlotte's Camp North End. Each session will include presentations from experts representing local government, educational institutions, nonprofits and the private sector.
"Learning about these important topics is only a first step. In order to make an impact on our community's future, it's vital for people to know how to advocate for change at the local level effectively," said Meg Fencil, Sustain Charlotte's director of engagement and impact. "We're excited to offer this opportunity for people to not only learn those advocacy skills but meet others who are passionate about making an impact."
The first session, at 6 p.m. Oct. 6, will introduce attendees to smart growth – strategies that include rehabilitating existing developments, designing communities to be more walkable and accessible to necessary goods and services, diversifying housing and protecting our environment.
The last two sessions will be held Nov. 10 and Dec. 15. Attendees can earn certificates by attending all three in-person sessions and completing a Take Action! mini-project within two months of the last session, such as speaking at a city council meeting or conducting a neighborhood walkability audit.
Early registration is encouraged as there are only 80 seats available per session.
Sustain Charlotte is a 501(c)3 nonprofit helping to advance sustainability through smart growth.
