CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing crisis.
"Allowing duplexes and triplexes in areas that have traditionally been reserved only for single-family homes will increase Charlotte's housing supply," said Meg Fencil, Sustain Charlotte's director of engagement and impact. "Hopefully, this will lead to a broader range of housing prices, help more families live in the city, and increase neighborhood diversity."
The UDO also reorganizes Charlotte's zoning definitions, requires more green space in developments, bolsters tree canopy-preservation efforts, and changes parking standards, among other updates that Sustain Charlotte says create a city that is less dependent on cars and more welcoming to pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders.
Sustain Charlotte shares concerns about displacement in the city and encourages the council to adopt anti-displacement strategies when they are proposed by the Neighborhood Equity and Stabilization Commission.
The organization said displacement is already happening in many neighborhoods traditionally zoned only for single-family homes and more housing options to help provide additional homes within existing neighborhoods as Charlotte’s population grows.
