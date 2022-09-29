CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauds the Metropolitan Transit Commission's vote to approve Charlotte Area Transit System’s request to move forward with the next stage of design for the LYNX Red Line commuter rail.
"Tonight's decision is a critical step toward connecting the Mooresville area of Iredell County and the Mecklenburg County towns of Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville to uptown Charlotte via a rail line," says Meg Fencil, Sustain Charlotte director of engagement and impact. "This vote positions CATS to apply for time-sensitive federal funding that will help stretch our local transit funding."
The region’s rapid population growth demands sustainable transportation choices to maintain a healthy environment, high quality of life and robust economy, according to Sustain Charlotte. The nonprofit maintains that providing a reliable, affordable and high-frequency transit option for residents will help mitigate the impacts of traffic congestion along the Interstate 77 corridor, reduce air and climate pollution, reduce time wasted in traffic, and open more job opportunities for residents who cannot afford a car or choose not to commute by one.
