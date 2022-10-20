CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte has announced the official route for the eighth annual Biketoberfest on Oct. 30.
The family-friendly experience for people of all ages and abilities takes participants on a scavenger-hunt-style adventure through Charlotte to learn how easy and fun it can be to get around the Queen City without a car.
“Biketoberfest is a great way for folks to learn how enjoyable and easy it is to explore our older, urban neighborhoods by bike or foot,” Sustain Charlotte Executive Director Shannon Binns said. “Biking or walking, even just a few days a week, has enormous health and climate benefits. Biketoberfest not only introduces people to new ways of experiencing Charlotte, but it’s also a fun, fall celebration of our community.”
Hundreds of participants will explore the streets, parks and businesses of uptown, South End, midtown, Sedgefield, Dilworth, and some Historic West End neighborhoods – with options for a long route (11 miles) and a short route (4 miles) – and collect stamps at nearly 30 interactive stops representing local businesses, nonprofits and government departments.
Those stamps will provide participants a chance to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses at the official event after-party at Triple C. Brewing Co., featuring a performance by Cosmic Collective and a special beer brewed just for Biketoberfest – the Oh Shift! IPA.
Biketoberfest participants can bike, walk, run or use public transit to complete their journeys. Sustain Charlotte encourages participants to wear costumes.
“Biketoberfest is fun and accessible for all ages,” Binns said. “That’s important because that’s how a growing city like Charlotte should be. A key part of building a community focused on moving people rather than cars is ensuring that people feel safe when they walk or bike – and have places they want to go within walking and biking distance. Our oldest neighborhoods have abundant examples of these two key ingredients.”
Biketoberfest is one of Sustain Charlotte’s largest fundraisers, helping continue its work engaging residents to secure plans, policies, and budgets that lead to more diverse neighborhoods, housing for all incomes and families, improved transit, and more sidewalks, greenways, and bike lanes.
Register at biketoberfestclt.org.
