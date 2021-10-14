CHARLOTTE – The Susan G. Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure brought together 750 people and raised $319,925 in the fight against breast cancer. The Oct. 2 event supported advocacy, research investments and people facing breast cancer.
“This year we celebrated 25 years of connecting with the Charlotte community, businesses and individuals in the fight to end breast cancer,” said Kelly Hendricks, development director for Charlotte. “We are committed to saving lives and supporting positive outcomes for people coping with this disease.”
Novant Health sponsored the event.
“Since its inception in Charlotte 25 years ago, we've partnered with the Susan G. Komen organization to provide lifesaving resources, groundbreaking research and emotional support to community members during their fight against breast cancer,” said Barbara Lipira, senior director of Novant Health Cancer Institute. “We’re working to reduce the number of deaths it causes and allow every one of us, regardless of who we are or where we live, a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”
This year’s event included a digital opening ceremony, followed by opportunities to join with the rest of the Komen community at Pink Pathways throughout Charlotte. Pink Pathways are informal meet-up spots where volunteers invited others to join them for the morning to log their miles.
Alyson Keller, who hosted the Pink Pathway Ballantyne location became involved when her friend, Janet Brooks was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple negative breast cancer.
“It was an emotional time,” Keller said.
Brooks found out her diagnosis through a regularly scheduled mammogram. She encourages everyone to get screenings and do what they can to stay healthy.
Brooks is now stable and cancer-free. She knows sharing her story and encouraging others to take care of their bodies may prevent a future diagnosis, provide hope and save a life.
Fundraising efforts for the Susan G. Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure will continue throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Visit www.komen.org/charlotterace to donate.
