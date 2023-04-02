Survivor to speak at Pat’s Place Everyday Heroes Luncheon

CHARLOTTE – Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center is marking National Child Abuse Prevention Month by welcoming Erin Merryn, the catalyst behind Erin’s Law, this month to Charlotte.
Her message mirrors that of Pat’s Place: Every person has the power to step up, speak up and take action to help stop child abuse.
Pat’s Place’s fifth annual Everyday Heroes Luncheon will feature a keynote address from Merryn, a child sexual abuse survivor, author, speaker and advocate.
Starting at age 6, Merryn was sexually abused and assaulted by a family friend, then again as an early teen by a family member.
Her personal experience drove her advocacy, education and career choice – she holds a masters degree in social work – and eventually to the creation of Erin’s Law.
Introduced in 2011 in Merryn’s home state of Illinois, Erin’s Law requires public schools in each state to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program that teaches students in grades pre-K to 12th grade age-appropriate techniques to recognize child sexual abuse and tell a trusted adult.
Erin’s Law has since passed in 38 states, as of January 2023, but has yet to be adopted in North Carolina.
Merryn has dedicated her life to removing stigma and shame from sexual abuse survivors and giving them the courage to speak up. She has been an outspoken advocate, appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Good Morning America,” and “The Today Show.”
“Looking back on my childhood, there were tornado drills, fire drills, bus drills, but there was nothing on how to speak up and tell if you were being abused,” Merryn said. “Erin’s Law is changing that.”
Last year, Pat’s Place provided forensic interviews, advocacy support, medical care and counseling to more than 850 children who experienced violence and abuse, in addition to nearly 700 caregivers – the highest numbers in the organization’s 18-year history. Of those cases, 50% were sexual abuse, 15% were witness to domestic violence, 9% were physical abuse, 9% were at risk, 5% were neglect, 2% were exploitation and 10% were unknown. Pat’s Place said 17,393 children were reported abused or neglected in Mecklenburg County during fiscal year 2022.
“Pat’s Place will continue to adapt to the changing needs for children and families,” said Andrew Oliver, Pat’s Place CEO. “While we’ll continue to focus on prevention to reach more children upstream, we will always remain a trusted refuge and resource for those who have experienced abuse or violence.”
Want go go?
The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at The NASCAR Hall of Fame, 400 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Opportunities for table hosts and sponsorships are still available. Visit www.patsplacecac.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.