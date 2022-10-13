CHARLOTTE – Affordable housing continues to be the most important issue facing the county, according to results of the 2022 Mecklenburg County Community Survey.
About one-third of survey-takers (or 32.7%), responded to the open-ended question with answers related to affordable housing. This was an increase from 20.5% in 2021 and 18.8% in 2020. Affordable housing has been the number one answer since 2017, the first year the question was put on the survey.
Answers related to homelessness were lumped into affordable housing, according to Monica Allen, strategic planning director for Mecklenburg County. Separating the two wouldn’t have affected affordable housing’s standing.
The county added a few questions to this year’s survey related to housing, which offered these insights:
• 46% say Mecklenburg County is an excellent or good place to buy their next home.
• Barriers to buying a home here were competing with other buyers (51%), lack of suitable homes that meet their needs (40%) and affording a downpayment (32%). Seventeen percent said there were no obstacles.
• Cost, quality, availability and government housing were the most common themes mentioned in open-ended comments about housing.
Other top responses were crime (21%), schools (16.2%), traffic/transportation (15.3%), politics/government policy (9.3%), population growth (9.2%), taxes (8.3%), infrastructure (8.2), equity/inclusion (7.0%), environment (5.9%), cost of living (5.7%) and overdevelopment (5.1%).
Allen said the survey helps leaders understand the perceptions of residents as well as their attitudes and awareness of programs and services. 2022 marks the 20th year of the survey.
ETC Institute conducted the survey from June 9 to July 22 via mail, web and phone. A random sample of 1,015 households took the survey.
