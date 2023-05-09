Suffolk Punk Brewing opening location in SouthPark mall

CHARLOTTE – A concept that combines a brewery, cafe, taproom and coffee bar will open within the reimagined WestPlaza of SouthPark mall.
Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark opens an 11,000-square-foot location at 10 a.m. May 13 near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store at 4400 Sharon Road.
“Our SouthPark expansion is the culmination of many long hours of careful planning and consideration,” said Seth Stidham, co-owner and chief operating officer of Suffolk Punch Brewing. “As we expand, we look for opportunities that capture the essence of our South End location – a diverse guest experience, expansive outdoor green spaces and a family-friendly environment.”
The SouthPark location flows from indoor to outdoor, with a greenhouse roof, roll-up garage doors, communal beer garden seating, multiple bars, private dining rooms/event spaces, indoor seating for more than 300 people, a stage for live music, a children’s play area and outdoor space. The coffee/espresso bar, which is accessible from the mall’s Dining Pavilion, will exclusively serve coffee from HEX Coffee Roasters including a full espresso bar menu, nitro cold brew and draft lattes, available all day.
“We’re aiming for the vibe to be similar to South End,” Stidham said. “Comfortable, polished and intentional. Grab a quick breakfast and coffee, have a morning meeting, lunch, beers or dinner with family and friends. There will be something for everyone.”
Three separate bars will house nearly 60 taps, each showcasing an array of Suffolk Punch Brewing Styles such as Daydream Lager, Pulp Prescription NEIPA and Tropical Tree Tops Fruited Sour Ale, as well as SPB’s newest seltzer releases. They will also feature taps for guest ciders, and hard kombucha for the non-beer drinkers.
Suffolk Punch Brewing’s popular craft cocktails will be featured, including coffee cocktails, as well as a curated wine list. A custom-designed wash house will allow Suffolk Punch Brewing to pioneer the use of washable stainless-steel cups in outdoor spaces, eliminating single-use plastic cups, which will save more than half a million of the same from landfills annually.
Executive Chef Michael Rayfield’s menu will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options, utilizing locally sourced ingredients from Boy And Girl Farm, Coto Family Farms,Springer Mountain Farms, Harmony Ridge Farms and Bush-N-Vine Farm, among others.
Chef Vince Giancarlo, formerly of Zeppelin in South End, will join as executive sous.
“The opening of Suffolk Punch is the cherry on top of our reimagined West Plaza area, which will serve as a gathering place for shoppers, diners and visitors and create a more holistic on mall experience,” said Holly Van Cleave, SouthPark Mall’s director of marketing and business development.
