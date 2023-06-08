Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark launches brunch, breakfast

CHARLOTTE — Suffolk Punch Brewing is now serving weekend brunch and weekday breakfast at its new SouthPark location.
The brewery opened its doors last month in the reimagined West Plaza, adding more than 11,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store at 4400 Sharon Road. The second location of the brewery concept holds true to its “no closed doors” mantra – bringing the neighborhood a full service beer and cocktail bar, restaurant and coffee bar.
The seasonally driven menu from Executive Chef Michael Rayfield at SouthPark opened with breakfast, lunch and dinner options, using locally sourced ingredients from Boy And Girl Farm, Coto Family Farms, Springer Mountain Farms, Harmony Ridge Farms and Bush-N-VineFarm, among others.
“Chef Rayfield has created an outstanding culinary program at Suffolk, and the SouthPark location is no exception,” said Seth Stidham, co-owner and chief operating officer of SuffolkPunch Brewing. “Now with the addition of our brunch menu, there is something for everyone at SouthPark.”
The brunch menu, now available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, features shareables, signature dishes and scratch-made biscuits, including:
• Chicken Biscuit: Two flash-fried Springer Mountain Farms Chicken Breasts, scrambled egg, Peppermill sausage gravy, served with fried breakfast potatoes.
• Sweet Summer Time Salad: Coto Family Farms spring mix, Harmony Ridge Farms heirloom tomatoes, local Siano Burrata, shaved red onion, carrot top pesto vinaigrette and sea salt.
• Local Vegetable Hash: Sunny Runny Farm eggs, local farm vegetables, kale, tri-colored quinoa, yuzu kosho aioli and pea tendril.
