CHARLOTTE – SouthPark resident Jack Lucke was recently awarded first place in the U9 category at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championship in Montreal.
This is the first time a dancer from the Walsh Kelley School has achieved first place honors at the global competition and only the second time an Irish dancer from North Carolina has been named champion in any age group.
The North American Irish Dance Championship is held annually and is hosted by a different region each year. This year’s championship was hosted by the Irish Dancing Teachers Association of Canada – Eastern Region, and attracted more than 3,000 Irish dancers (2,790 girls and 287 boys) from across the globe to Montreal to compete.
Dancers must qualify to participate. Jack won the Southern Region Oireachtas Championship late last year in Greensboro. His first place finish in North Carolina officially “punched his ticket” to Montreal.
To prepare for the global U9 competition, Jack, who is 8 years old and a rising third grade student at Beverly Woods Elementary School, had to perform three dances, each featuring different styles of Irish dance. They were:
• Treble Jig: a hard-shoe dance that is performed to music in 6/8 timing. Instructors choreograph the routine for the student.
• Reel: a soft-shoe dance, usually the first Irish dance a student learns, performed to music in reel time. Instructors choreograph the routine for the dancer.
• Traditional Set Dance: a hard-shoe dance that is performed the same way by all Irish dancers around the world. In this round, Jack performed “Job of Journeywork,” a dance that has been passed down from generation to generation.
During each round of the competition, Jack was judged by three judges on a zero to 100-point scale. Jack, who has been dancing since he was 4 years old, performed so well in the reel, soft-shoe round, that he collectively earned three 100s from the judges, solidifying his first-place spot among the 15 other competitors in the 9U category.
“Everyone at Walsh Kelley School is proud of Jack. His first-place finish is a huge accomplishment for him and our school,” said Aine Walsh Kelley, owner of the Walsh Kelley School. “It is always wonderful to see hard work being rewarded for both the student and our instructors. Jack’s achievement will inspire and motivate the other students at our three locations, showing them that if they keep working, their hard work will pay off.”
Want to dance?
The Walsh Kelley School has locations in Charlotte, Wilmington and Greensboro. Visit walshkelleyschool.com to learn more about the school and its classes.
