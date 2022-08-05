CHARLOTTE – Sean Strain has confirmed his candidacy for a second term as the District 6 representative on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. 

Strain said he finds motivation in the youth of the  community and the critical need for public education to serve every student that enters the  public school – regardless of zip code, gender, race or ethnicity. 

“Our job is to meet every student  at the door, providing the resources and opportunities necessary to fulfill their full potential,” Strain said. “In  a safe environment. For every student. In every school. Every day. Our youth need and deserve  it. Our communities and businesses demand a healthy pipeline of well-educated, well-prepared residents.” 

Strain has expressed frustration with the current board, with whom he has been a critical, often  lone, dissenting voice for failing to deliver on their committed mission, vision and values.  

“Tragically, our board has repeatedly taken the most inequitable actions, made the  most inequitable decisions, in decades,” Strain said. “The district’s – our students’ – exceedingly poor performance speaks volumes about the damage that has been done to student outcomes. And  as I have so often said, there are faces and futures associated with those results … and I am happy  to be considered a voice of reason – a voice for students.”

Strain has called for a cultural transformation in CMS, advocating for all parties to restore high  expectations and be held to account. “It is a question of leadership,” he said. “Do we demand the most  from our students, our staff, our families? Do we enable and empower them? Do we celebrate  success/high performance, but equally embrace and enforce accountability? We must.” 

Strain advocated returning to in-person learning and  extra-curricular activities in line with Governor Cooper’s guidance, as in-person education was  deemed safe and essential early in the pandemic. 

