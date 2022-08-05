CHARLOTTE – Sean Strain has confirmed his candidacy for a second term as the District 6 representative on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.
Strain said he finds motivation in the youth of the community and the critical need for public education to serve every student that enters the public school – regardless of zip code, gender, race or ethnicity.
“Our job is to meet every student at the door, providing the resources and opportunities necessary to fulfill their full potential,” Strain said. “In a safe environment. For every student. In every school. Every day. Our youth need and deserve it. Our communities and businesses demand a healthy pipeline of well-educated, well-prepared residents.”
Strain has expressed frustration with the current board, with whom he has been a critical, often lone, dissenting voice for failing to deliver on their committed mission, vision and values.
“Tragically, our board has repeatedly taken the most inequitable actions, made the most inequitable decisions, in decades,” Strain said. “The district’s – our students’ – exceedingly poor performance speaks volumes about the damage that has been done to student outcomes. And as I have so often said, there are faces and futures associated with those results … and I am happy to be considered a voice of reason – a voice for students.”
Strain has called for a cultural transformation in CMS, advocating for all parties to restore high expectations and be held to account. “It is a question of leadership,” he said. “Do we demand the most from our students, our staff, our families? Do we enable and empower them? Do we celebrate success/high performance, but equally embrace and enforce accountability? We must.”
Strain advocated returning to in-person learning and extra-curricular activities in line with Governor Cooper’s guidance, as in-person education was deemed safe and essential early in the pandemic.
