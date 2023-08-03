Steak 48 serves generosity for Roof Above residents

CHARLOTTE – Steak 48 cooked and served a special dinner Aug. 2 for 120 residents of Roof Above's Moore Place.
Moore Place provides permanent housing for people who have experienced homelessness for years. Support services are provided in partnership with Mecklenburg County Community Support Services.
“We are grateful to Steak 48 for providing what will be a memorable gift to our residents,” said Kaedon Grinnell, chief program officer at Roof Above. “It is humbling the Steak 48 team ensures that an upscale experience is shared for all here in our community.”
Steak 48's culinary team, led by Executive Chef Heather King, prepared the restaurant’s signature hand-cut Prime tenderloin steaks along with creamed spinach and buttermilk whipped potatoes.
The restaurant will also serve up a steakhouse dinner to 88 residents of Roof Above’s The Rise on Clanton later this month.
"At Steak 48, we believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming and supported us since we opened our doors here in Charlotte,” King said.
Steak 48 has sponsored and covered the full cost of food and drinks for Greg Olsen’s HEARTest Yard Ungala funding in-home care for heart families and Fred Whitfield’s HoopTee Legends dinner funding scholarships for kids.
The restaurant also supports the American Heart Association, Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina, Novant Health Foundation, Allegro Foundation, Ballantyne Ball, YMCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and JDRF.
