CHARLOTTE – Jim Estramonte has been appointed the CEO of Starmount Healthcare Management.
He will succeed his younger brother Michael Estramonte, Starmount’s founder, and will be responsible for the organization’s day-to-day operations. Michael will remain president, with an emphasis on larger, long-range projects to drive the company’s growth.
Jim Estramonte recently retired after a 29-year career in the United States Coast Guard. Most recently, he was the Chief of Staff to the Commander, Pacific Area, from 2020-2022. Prior to that, he was Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter MUNRO, a ship that patrolled throughout the Pacific Ocean combating illegal drug flow, from 2018 to 2020.
“As I grew into leadership management positions, I learned that you must work with different types of people and get the most out of them. You lead and nurture them, and take care of your people,” Jim said. “Everyone has strengths and weaknesses with the job they’re in. I don’t think that changes, whether you’re on a ship or in a business setting. You’re working with people from different backgrounds. I think my experiences will translate well into my new role.”
Estramonte has received the Legion of Merit (two times), Meritorious Service Medals (five times), the Coast Guard Commendation Medal (four times), the 9-11 Medal, and various other service and unit awards.
“He brings a wealth of leadership and operational experience from his decades of service in the Coast Guard, and I could not be prouder to have him accept the position as our new Chief Executive Officer,” Michael Estramonte said. “Jim's acceptance of the CEO duties will allow me to transition into a new role as president and founder, affording me freedom to look beyond the horizon of our current organizational successes and business operations and identify even greater entrepreneurial opportunities to serve individuals, organizations, and communities that face challenges and barriers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.