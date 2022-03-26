CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare will continue offering COVID-19 testing services to the uninsured at no cost to the patients despite the Health Resources & Services Administration announcing that its Uninsured Program stopped accepting claims on March 22.
StarMed patients without insurance will be able to receive at no cost:
• COVID-19 testing – PCR tests and rapid tests are available. Rapid test results are available in about 15 minutes, and PCR test results in about 24 to 48 hours.
• Treatments for the virus, including antibody injection therapy, antiviral pill therapy and pre-exposure prevention with Evusheld.
“We strive to serve our entire community, especially those who may not have access or means to medical services they need,” CEO Michael Estramonte said. “We’re a proud partner of NC DHHS and excited that we can continue to offer these important services to uninsured patients. The virus hasn’t gone away, and we want to do everything we can to improve the overall health of our community.”
