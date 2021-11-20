CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare is offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations for all adults ages 18 and older, following approval Nov. 19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agencies’ approvals mean that all adults who received their second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago are now eligible to receive a booster shot.
“We are happy that we’re now able to offer booster vaccinations to every adult, especially as we’re headed into the holiday season,” StarMed Healthcare CEO Michael Estramonte said. “The boosters are proven to improve protection against COVID-19 and will allow more people to be safe as we gather with family and friends.”
Millions of additional American adults are now eligible for the booster. Before Nov. 19, the booster was limited to people ages 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions, people in long-term care facilities and those whose jobs increased their risk.
Patients who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine have already been cleared to get their booster shot, at least two months after their initial vaccination.
StarMed Healthcare locations have all three vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The vaccinations are free, with or without insurance. The FDA previously ruled that people receiving a booster shot can receive a different brand than what they received initially.
“Every person who receives a vaccination will help us all move toward ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare’s chief medical officer. “We have administered hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine so far and look forward to serving every adult now. Vaccines protect you and those around you. That’s especially important as the holiday season begins.”
Patients can click here to register for a booster vaccination at a StarMed Healthcare location.
