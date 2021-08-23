CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare said it will be the first non-hospital-system clinic in the area to administer doses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy, REGEN-COV.
To meet the demand that will follow the onset of this therapy, the company has signed a lease at 491 N. Wendover Road to alleviate wait times and open up appointment slots.
Upwards of 150 daily doses of REGEN-COV will be administered at the StarMed Eastland site and the aforementioned site starting this week. The new space will have 14 private rooms to accommodate monoclonal antibody patients.
StarMed will continue to work with other counties around the state to set up similar clinics.
StarMed’s goal is to relieve the burden on the hospital system by offering REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy to patients, which the company cites research that shows it:
● Reduces the mortality rate of COVID-19 by 20% to 70%.
● Decreases symptoms in COVID-positive patients by two weeks.
● Decreases viral loads to make patients less contagious. For patients who are exposed to COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy can be used as a prophylaxis after being exposed to decrease getting symptomatic COVID-19 by 93%.
REGEN-COV has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization.
Due to a limited supply, appointments are being accepted through www.starmed.care. REGEN-COV is produced by taking the natural immunity from a COVID-positive donor and replicating the antibody protein that is specific to fighting COVID-19.
The replicated antibodies are administered through either a 21-minute IV infusion or subcutaneous injection, with a 60-minute observation for any side effects. The antibodies remain in the patient’s system for 30 to 90 days.
Minor side effects include nausea and dizziness, while serious side effects are rare.
A full list of safety and efficacy can be found on the StarMed website.
