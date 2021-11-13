CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare is partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the Mecklenburg County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at five CMS school locations for anyone ages 5 and older. Patients at each CMS location can receive the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccinations are proven to be safe and effective. The vaccinations are provided at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.
Patients also can be tested for the COVID-19 virus at each of the CMS locations. There is no cost for the test. No referrals are necessary and walk-up patients are welcome. A StarMed medical staff member will gently collect a nasal swab sample. Patients can get instant results with a rapid test, or a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that will provide a patient’s results in a day or so, by email and text message.
Registration for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at the five CMS locations is available at starmed.care.
StarMed staff will offer the vaccinations and testing at these CMS locations, with hours of operation:
• Rocky River High School, 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Drive, Mint Hill (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
• Garinger High School, 1100 Eastway Drive, Charlotte (8 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
• James Martin Middle School, 7800 IBM Drive, Charlotte (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
• Waddell Language Academy, 7030 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
• Barnette Elementary School, 13659 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
