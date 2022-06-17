CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare has organized a fundraiser for National PTSD Awareness Month during June.
StarMed has set up a Go Fund Me link (https://gofund.me/123eccf7) and will be matching proceeds up to $1,000. All money raised will be donated to the Independence Fund’s Operation RESILIENCY, which assists veterans in need of mental health.
“We are extremely proud to partner with The Independence Fund to help with this important service to veterans,” said Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO and himself a veteran. “Mental health is vital and we’re glad to participate in a program that enhances a veteran’s life, health and wellbeing. We'll be hosting this fundraiser throughout June as we continue to educate and raise awareness about PTSD.”
PTSD is a mental illness that occurs after exposure to a traumatic event. For veterans returning from combat zones, the symptoms of PTSD often include nightmares, intrusive thoughts and difficulties processing the emotions of the trauma.
Operation RESILIENCY is a four-day retreat and an opportunity for companies or units that deployed in combat together to regain the bonds that were forged on the battlefield. The goal is to improve a veteran’s health and wellbeing, enhance access to health services and improve the quality of life for veterans and their families.
Operation RESILIENCY combines the resources and tools offered by The Independence Fund, Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, and the Department of Veterans Affairs to help prevent veteran suicide, which numbers more than 6,000 per year.
“PTSD is insidious among veterans who have sacrificed mightily for our nation,” said Sarah Verardo, The Independence Fund’s CEO. “The struggle these heroes bear is great, but they do so courageously. We are so proud of our Operation RESILIENCY program that offers hope and help by strengthening the bonds of brotherhood. We know that these reunions offer something powerful and unrivaled.”
