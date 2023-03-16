No signal? No more. SpaceX has a mission to fix your lack of access to TikTok on your camping trip, and it is already beginning to be installed.
The program, called Starlink, consists of a “megaconstellation” of over 42,000 satellites orbiting the earth, giving users access to the internet in even the most remote places in the world.
Each of these satellites are relatively small, weighing in around 573 pounds and measuring about five meters in length. They have a lifetime of five years. All 42,000 satellites will circle our planet in low earth orbit, (130 miles from the surface, as opposed to the International Space Station’s orbit of 250 miles), so the signal will be stronger for earth-based users.
Astronomers, scientists and space safety officers question the possible impact of this many satellites on the safety of future launches and the environment. For example, when the satellites are deemed unusable after five-year terms, they will fall back into the atmosphere to burn up. The burning metal from this many satellites may cause changes in chemicals in the atmosphere, and some worry these chemicals may strengthen the effects of global warming.
Astronomers rely on complex systems to track and monitor light, and many worry these satellites might skew data or make it challenging to observe.
An article in Space News states that some scientists worry that the machines will “create overcrowded highways in space that could lead to collisions between objects in low-Earth orbit.” SpaceX has attempted to ameliorate these issues by coating some satellites in a dark material to reduce light pollution, as well as adding a collapsible solar panel to help avoid collisions.
There remains approximately a 1 in 100,000 chance that a Starlink satellite will collide with another object.
If you happen to suddenly lose your signal, now you know what happened, though this is not an excuse to be on your phone during a camping trip!
Georgia Howard is a student at Charlotte Latin School.
