Summer months are full of clear nights, perfect for planet or stargazing.
One of the most prominent planets in the night sky is Venus, the second planet from the sun. Venus is known for its hot temperature and similar size to Earth, with a diameter measuring about 95% that of Earth’s. Venus’ average temperature is around 867 degrees, hot enough to melt lead, while Earth averages a mere 59 degrees!
Weather on Venus, like temperature, is not pleasant due to acid rain and constant lightning strikes.
Venus’ atmospheric pressure is almost 175% that of Earth’s. You would be crushed by the amount of atmosphere because of the amount of force being applied to your chest.
If, despite all warnings, you decide to move to Venus, then you’ll need to find it. Finding planets in the night sky can be challenging as they are constantly moving because of their orbits.
Venus, however, is an excellent beginner's find because all you need to do is locate the brightest object in the July evening sky!
Mercury and Venus orbit closer to the sun than Earth, so since the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Venus and Mercury do too. You have the highest likelihood of seeing Venus by looking westward at dusk or east at dawn.
From July 19 to 21, you can see Mercury, Venus and Mars, with Venus being the brightest object. Regulus, the brightest star in Leo the Lion constellation, will be visible nearby Venus, and is affectionately known as the “heart” of the Lion. Mercury will be low on the horizon, with Mars higher in the sky.
Another major event in the July sky is the Persieds meteor shower, which is active from July 17 to mid-August. It will peak at about 150 meteors per hour assuming a perfectly dark sky. Like most meteor showers, Perseids is caused by Earth’s orbit passing through the debris of an asteroid or comet, in this case comet Swift-Tuttle’s debris.
Georgia Howard is a student at Charlotte Latin School.
