SpaceX is one of the most widely known privately owned space exploration companies.
As the privatization of space exploration becomes more pervasive, August brings a new launch. On Aug. 15, SpaceX plans to launch the first crewed mission piloted by a non-NASA astronaut, further enforcing the idea that astronauts are an ever-diversifying group of people.
SpaceX is unique in its ability to reuse rockets, cutting costs and time between launches.
Falcon 9 rockets have been reused over 200 times since their first launch in 2010, nearly 95% of the time, proving their reliability.
These rockets serve a variety of tasks, from shuttling supplies and humans to the ISS to launching the satellites responsible for providing worldwide internet coverage.
These rockets became crucial to American spaceflight when Russia cut off American access to the International Space Station through their launch systems.
The Falcon 9 rockets have become America’s primary way of sending Astronauts and scientific equipment to space.
These rocket boosters are recovered by landing on one of two launch pads in the Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex, before being taken to engineers and scientists for repairs and refueling. This process happens relatively quickly, averaging about a month before a booster is ready to launch again.
In comparison, the fastest turnaround time for a space shuttle was 54 days, and Apollo’s Saturn 5 rockets took upwards of five years to complete!
The astronauts on this next flight will spend six months aboard the space station, conducting experiments and having fun before returning home aboard their Crew Dragon spacecraft, nicknamed “Endurance.”
August is also special in that it has two full moons on Aug. 1 and 30, and the Perseids meteor shower which will peak on Aug. 13. To view a shower, look in the darkest patch of sky with patience.
Georgia Howard is a student at Charlotte Latin School.
