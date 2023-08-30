On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organization successfully launched its first lunar mission, making India the fourth country (after the USA, Russia and China) to have explored the moon. The mission, referred to as Chandrayaan 3, culminated with a soft touchdown of a lander and rover on the moon’s South Pole on Aug. 23.
This is the first time humans have landed in this region, an especially promising site because ice is plentiful there. The craters at the South Pole are specially shaped in a way that keeps the ice colder than other places on the moon, providing a long-lasting water resource that may prove useful for a future permanent human colony on the moon!
Night skies in October will consist of two particularly exciting celestial events, the Orionids meteor shower and a partial solar eclipse.
The Orionids meteor shower will be best visible on Saturday, Oct. 21, with an expected 10 to 20 meteors visible per hour in optimal conditions. For this shower, the moon will set at 11:45, creating a darker night sky in the early morning hours, perfect for viewing meteors.
The partial solar eclipse will occur Oct. 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and will be partially visible from the Charlotte area.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, causing a shadow to be cast on Earth. Because it is not a total eclipse, the sun will still be partially visible, meaning solar viewing glasses are a necessity to protect your eyes as you watch the moon block a portion of the sun.
Georgia Howard is a student at Charlotte Latin School.
