Last month, we talked about SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the rocket behind some of the most successful SpaceX missions to date. This month, we will focus on the payload or cargo, called the Dragon.
In 2020, the Dragon became the first private spacecraft to take American astronauts to the International Space Station, ending the United States' reliance on other nations’ spacecraft since the retirement of the shuttle in 2011.
The Dragon spacecraft can hold up to seven people, but it also carries over 13,000 pounds of cargo. The spacecraft has a total square footage of 328 feet, slightly larger than a standard school bus.
Despite the conservative interior space, the capsule is hyper-functional. While in space, astronauts experience zero gravity, meaning the capsule does not need a set floor and ceiling. Instead, all four walls are used for any number of purposes, from sleeping bags to storage.
If there were an emergency, Dragon has a built-in launch escape system that allows the capsule to be propelled half a mile away from the launch vehicle in less than eight seconds!
Dragon is also outfitted with an unpressurized “Trunk,” that allows extra room for certain types of cargo, as well as a way to store around 12 meters of solar panels that supply the capsule with electricity during spaceflight.
Celestial events in September include a new moon on Sept. 15, as well as the Harvest Moon on Sept. 29. On Sept. 19, Neptune will be at opposition, meaning the planet will be the closest to Earth and brighter than at any other time of the year. However, you would need a powerful telescope because Neptune is the only planet we cannot view with our naked eye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.