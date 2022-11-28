STALLINGS – The Stallings Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. to go through an agenda that includes a rezoning hearing.
SMB of Greenville LLC wants to rezone six parcels off Bleinheim Lane from mixed use to business center, which was what the property was zoned prior to 2018. This could allow for light industrial on the site.
Members will also discuss converting a maintenance technician into a maintenance supervisor and the cost implications of improving the Potter Road and Pleasant Plains Road intersection.
Visit https://www.stallingsnc.org/Your-Government/Government-Committees/Council-Agenda-Minutes to see the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.