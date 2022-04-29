CHARLOTTE – Fred Whitfield’s nonprofit, HoopTee Charities, held its inaugural Legends Dinner Charlotte recently at Steak 48 in SouthPark to help fund four, four-year scholarships at Charlotte Country Day School.
Local nonprofits will help vet candidates for the scholarships, which have a combined value of $500,000. The program is a collaboration among HoopTee Charities, former Charlotte Hornets minority owner Henry Shaw’s Dee-Lite Foundation and Country Day.
The celebrity guest list included NBA greats Muggsy Bogues, Dell Curry, Ron Harper and Alonzo Mourning; NFL greats Bruce Smith, Steve Smith and Thomas Davis; NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace; PGA golfer Harold Varner III; college coaching greats Roy Williams and Mack Brown; and sports journalist Marty Smith.
