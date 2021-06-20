CHARLOTTE – Spectrum plans to donate $500 to HOPEmatch through its national community philanthropic program.
HOPEmatch will use the funding to provide food for families in the Charlotte area that have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19.
Grants have provided funding to more than 250 nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
