CHARLOTTE — Spectrum is donating $10,000 to Safe Alliance through the company’s national community philanthropic program.
Safe Alliance provides hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. Funding will upgrade its kitchen to help provide three meals a day to residents.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Michael Williams, Spectrum area vice president of field operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 335 nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019. More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives is available here.
