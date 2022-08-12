CHARLOTTE – Spectrum is donating $1,000 to HopeMatch through its national community philanthropic program.
Funding from Spectrum will support HopeMatch’s Back to School program, which provides personalized backpacks filled with supplies for underserved children in the community.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Michael Williams, area vice president. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 315 nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since July 2019.
Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
