CHARLOTTE – Spectrum has opened its first on-site employer-sponsored health and well-being center at its campus.
The new health center, located at 7815 Crescent Executive Drive, will serve Spectrum’s more than 5,400 Charlotte-area employees, nearly a third of whom work at the campus.
“Our new health center builds on our comprehensive employee benefits strategy and provides convenient access to the health care resources and services employees need to stay healthy,” said Paul Marchand, executive vice president of human resources for Charter Communications, which provides services under the Spectrum brand.
A full-time healthcare provider and patient service representative from Marathon Health will provide acute care, annual physicals, chronic care management, immunizations, lifestyle and medication support and point of care testing.
