CHARLOTTE – SouthPark is getting very close to having its own municipal service district, putting it on par with the likes of Center City Partners and University City Partners.
Establishing a service district will give the neighborhood resources for greater advocacy and promotion of SouthPark.
Property owners in the district would pay 4 cents per $100 in valuation, providing $1.35 million annually.
The Charlotte City Council adopted an ordinance on March 28 to approve the creation of the SouthPark Municipal Service District. State law requires two votes to create MSDs.
The council is scheduled to vote on this again April 11.
Council Member Tariq Bokhari acknowledged the work of the SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods and the SouthPark Business Coalition on a well-thought-out plan.
“We took a scalpel approach trying to draw this map around the business corridor and there were a couple neighborhood areas, residential areas that were drawn in there,” Bokhari said. “We have had in-depth conversations with them. They make up less than 3% of the total impact, but that doesn’t mean that we didn’t take their feedback and thoughts for granted and some of them have very unique circumstances. We’ve gone way, way beyond what we thought of normal engagement in spending time with all of them.”
Bokhari said that work will continue through April to ensure this feels like a win for everyone.
At-Large Council Member Dimple Ajmera wanted to know the number of residential units impacted by the district.
“I am looking at hundreds of emails and letters we have received raising concerns around this additional tax and the burden it will create for many, many families,” Ajmera said.
Christina Thigpen, who works in the city’s economic development department, said she would get that data for Ajmera, but she said most of those who wrote the city were from Piedmont Row, which has been exempted from the district.
Ajmera said there were emails from other communities. She wanted to limit the impact on residents.
She also sought clarification on if the tax revenue from the district could be spent on infrastructure, citing the letters. City staff at the meeting couldn’t say for certain, but Council Member Ed Driggs said this was designed more for promoting the business community and commerce.
What followed was an awkward exchange between Ajmera and Bokhari, who serves as the district rep for SouthPark.
“That was the impression I was under,” Ajmera responded to Driggs. “We need to put a clear messaging out there –”
“We have,” Bokhari interjected.
“Yea,” Ajmera continued, “so this is not for infrastructure because I think some of the –”
“Correct,” Bokhari interjected. “We’ve already done that.”
“Yea,” Ajmera continued, “because some of the emails we are getting is talking about infrastructure –”
“We’re getting the emails,” Bokhari interjected, “and we have addressed that.”
“OK, that’s probably – you had directly addressed that,” Ajmera said, “but what I am talking about is there needs to be a direct communication to all the residents –”
“We’ve done that,” Bokhari interjected. “We’ve done that.”
“OK, so that communication is done,” Ajmera replied.
“Yes, that has happened,” Bokhari interjected.
Ajmera continued, “I just want to make sure that we are –”
“Call to question,” Bokhari interjected.
Ajmera continued: “We are looking at the impacts in terms of number of units –”
“Yes,” Bokhari interjected.
“The average tax it will have –”
“Yes,” Bokhari interjected.
“One more item I have,” Ajmera continued. “Could we have a pro forma on how these funds will be used –”
“Yes,” Bokhari interjected.
“Do we have the pro forma?” Ajmera asked.
“Yes,” Bokhari replied before staff pointed to the council’s meeting materials.
“I would like to see the pro forma,” Ajmera continued, “and have this –”
“You’re just going to have to go into your materials and you can see that,” Bokhari interjected
“I look forward to having this report,” Ajmera continued.
“It’s in your materials,” Bokhari said.
At this point, Mayor Vi Lyles intervened, telling Bokhari that Ajmera had the floor.
“Mr. Bokhari,” Ajmera continued, as Bokhari left the dais to throw something in the trash, “when you speak, you have my attention and I expect you to do the same with me. Thank you.”
