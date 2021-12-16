SouthPark launching tax district

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark could soon follow the lead of Center City, University City and South End in creating a municipal service district that promotes and enhances its community.
Charlotte City Council approved a process Dec. 13 toward creating the SouthPark Municipal Service District by July 2022.
Councilman Tariq Bokhari said the work up to this point has been complicated but the idea has the backing of neighborhood associations and businesses.
“This is the action for us to kick off those conversations, so we don’t need to necessarily have everything solved and figured out now,” Bokhari told colleagues Dec. 13.
Such districts rely on assessments of property owners within their boundaries. A proposed 4 cent per $100 valuation could yield $1,350,000 for the area, according to city documents.
The city hopes to notify property owners within the district next month. The boundary could include commercial properties south of Scofield Road and Wickersham Road, west of Sharon Road and Cameron Valley Parkway, north of Sharon View Road, and east of Park South Drive.
The city also has to develop a report outlining the district's needs. An Urban Land Institute panel said in 2016 that SouthPark could become a more vibrant community if stakeholders spoke with a unified voice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.