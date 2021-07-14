CHARLOTTE – Marc Angerer is leaving his job as principal of Bruns Avenue Elementary to lead South Mecklenburg High.
Angerer has been the principal at Bruns Avenue since 2017.
He was a principal at Carmel Middle (2008 to 2017); assistant principal at Wilson Middle (2007 to 2008) and Carmel Middle (2006 to 2007); and teacher at Carmel Middle (2002 to 2006) and Smithfield Elementary (1998 to 2002).
Angerer earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Dayton (Ohio) and a master’s degree in educational leadership/curriculum specialist from Winthrop University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.