CHARLOTTE –South End Shop Small Saturdays, presented by Lowe’s, returns for a tenth year with three consecutive Saturdays of festivities.
Beginning Nov. 26, shoppers can take advantage of open-air pop-up markets, holiday programming and some of Charlotte’s best local brick-and-mortar retail.
South End Shop Small Saturdays offers people a way to check off their gift lists while supporting local businesses. A complete rundown of the events planned for this year’s event can be found here.
Shoppers can receive a free, locally designed South End tote bag by making purchases and collecting stickers at participating retailers to fill out their Shop Small Hero Card.
