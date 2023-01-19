Allen Tate CEO Pat Riley inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Allen Tate Companies President and CEO Pat Riley was recognized at the Good Scout Award Luncheon held Dec. 9 at the Le Meridien Hotel. Photo courtesy of Allen Tate Companies

 

South Charlotte Weekly publishes a list annually of the people that made the year memorable. Here's a look at the 2022 list.

Business

Jamie Barnes & Greg Williams: What the Fries appeared on "Food Paradise” 

Ben Brodersen: Named leader of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center

Collin Brown: PItched several rezoning projects in south Charlotte

Bruce Hensley: Continued promoting restaurants through Queen’s Feast

John Holobinko: Pineville Chamber saw growth under his leadership 

John Marino: OMB founder planned brewery for The Bowl at Ballantyne in 2023

John McClone: Harry’s Grille & Tavern opened location in Quail Corners 

Pat Riley: Allen Tate CEO inducted into Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Michael Tubridy: Touted construction of 285-unit NOVEL Ballantyne 

Greg West: ZOM Living completed the sale of Hazel SouthPark for $131.8M

Eugene Woods: Led Atrium Health merger with Advocate Aurora Health  

 

Community

Smoky & Margaret Bissell: Donated Weddington farm to Country Day School

Serena Evans: Told district leaders to better protect students against peers

Cheslie Kryst: Suicide sparked mental health talk about “strong people” 

Jack Lucke: SouthPark kid won North American Irish Dance Championship

David Priest: Cautioned community about tripledemic with flu, RSV & COVID

Hailey Rorie: Coordinated unique community experiences in Ballantyne

Al Tinson: Camp SOAR returned from pandemic for people with special needs

Brooke Weiss: Parent called for graphic content to be removed from CMS 

Nikki Wombwell: Called for more accountability when students report rape 

Emily Zimmern: She chaired Legacy Commission to replace racist symbols

 

Education

Akeshia Craven-Howell: Told CMS board about several relief schools 

Nancy Bullard: Huntingtowne Farms teacher built 3.1M following on TikTok

Lisa Cline: Longtime educator won District 5 seat on school board 

Barry Giller: Charlotte Christian opened a two-story middle school building

Hugh Hattabaugh: Appointed interim superintendent but left early for family

Crystal Hill: She went from Hattabaugh’s chief of staff to his replacement

Brooklyn Hough: She opened the new Rea Farms STEAM Academy

Dennis LaCaria: Planner led talks about future schools & bond relief

Margaret Marshall: Opted not to run for second term in District 5 

Trent Merchant: Former school board member attempted comeback 

Mike Miliote: Jay M. Robinson Middle leader considered for Principal of Year

Rachael Neill: Quail Hollow Middle leader named Principal of Year finalist

Summer Nunn: Marketing exec among five new faces on school board 

Brian Slattery: Principal allowed food pantry in Community House Middle

Sean Strain: Implored board to show accountability & return to classroom

Tina Terry: Joined Fletcher School as it celebrated its 40th anniversary

Earnest Winston: CMS superintendent was fired April 19 by school board 

 

Faith/Nonprofits

Cooper Barradale: 8th birthday campaign sent people to Camp Royall

Catherine Wilson Horne: Discovery Place celebrated its 75th anniversary

Amy Hudson: Took over Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte

Chris Jackson: Goodwill CEO celebrated openings of seven new stores

Katherine Lambert: Rolled out Alzheimer’s Association programming

Stan Law: YMCA CEO accepted $2 million check from City of Charlotte

Tony Marciano: Rescue Mission received $500K from Lowe’s Foundation

Michael Marsicano: Announced retirement from Foundation for the Carolinas

Shelly Moore: Humane Society dedicated a new animal resource center

Katy Ryan: Left 24 Foundation after raising $26M for KinderMourn job

Jane Shutt: Pineville Neighbors Place leader plans to retire next summer

Jane Singleton Myers: TreesCharlotte got $1M from C.D. Spangler Foundation

 

Government

Dena Diorio: County manager recommended $2.1 billion operating budget

Gibbie Harris: Former health director inducted Jan. 19  into Order of the Hornet

Laura Harmon: She was project manager for UDO, passed in August

Marcus Jones: City manager recommended a record $3.2 billion budget 

Ken Joyner: County assessor foreshadowed higher property values for 2023

John Lewis: CEO resigned in November as CATS focused on improving

Marcellus Turner: County's chief librarian opened Pineville branch

Raynard Washington: County health director endorsed lifting mask mandate

 

Politics

Alma Adams: Arrested July 19 at protest for reproductive rights

Dan Bishop: Congressman railed against Democrat spending

Tariq Bokhari: SouthPark rep won third term on city council & thought big

Ed Driggs: Won fourth term on city council; earned praise for representation 

George Dunlap: County chair shared COVID experience; encouraged vaccines

Les Gladden: Pineville council member censured by colleagues for behavior

Arthur Griffin: Former school board member became a county commissioner

Stephanie Hand: Democrat came close to winning District 6 city council seat

Rachel Hunt: NC House rep seized opportunity to win seat in NC Senate

Vi Lyles: Mayor shared stage with governor; welcomed immigrants & firms

Laura Meier: County commissioner vowed to fully fund CMS; won second term

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Elected to a third term as county commissioner

Ella Scarborough: Longtime Charlotte leader died May 24 at age 75

 

Prep Sports

Mike Brodowicz: Catholic football coach announced his retirement

Calvin Davis: Coached Charlotte Country Day to 33rd state tennis title

Jadyn Davis: Providence Day QB named Mr. Football after winning state title

Mary Goudes: Coached Myers Park swim team to a state championship

Chad Grier: Coached Providence Day football to second straight state title

Jack Larsen: Charlotte Catholic tight end committed to Notre Dame

Senali Moss: Hoops coaches named South Meck senior as all-state player

Jim Phillips: Announced ACC was moving headquarters to Charlotte

Elizabeth Rudisill: Myers Park golfer won state title & broke record

Cherie Swarthout: AD led Queens University’s transition to NCAA Division I 

Bianca Thomas: Charlotte Catholic junior among nation’s top hoops recruits

Kiley Wilhelm: Myers Park senior was nationally ranked swimmer

 

Pro Sports

Arn & Brock Anderson: Father-son duo appeared on AEW episodes

LaMelo Ball: Hornets guard made All-Star team; got injured in third season

Miles Bridges: Charlotte Hornets star hasn't played since June arrest

William Byron: NASCAR driver won two races and had deepest playoff run

Steve Clifford: Hornets rehired him as coach in June; team won 10 games

Sam Darnold: QB came off injured reserve to win games for NFL Panthers

Jeff Gordon: Hendrick Motorsports exec appeared on LEGO Masters

Jimmie Johnson: NASCAR hero became part owner of Petty GMS Motorsports

Baker Mayfield: QB traded to Panthers in July, released in December

Christian McCaffrey: Fans sensed rebuild after Panthers star traded in October

Greg Olsen: Former Panther took prominent role on FOX NFL broadcasts

Matt Rhule: Panthers coach fired after 1-4 start; went to coach at Nebraska

David Tepper: Charlotte FC played its inaugural MLS season

Steve Wilks: Took over as Panthers coach and got them very close to playoffs 

