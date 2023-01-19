South Charlotte Weekly publishes a list annually of the people that made the year memorable. Here's a look at the 2022 list.
Business
Jamie Barnes & Greg Williams: What the Fries appeared on "Food Paradise”
Ben Brodersen: Named leader of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center
Collin Brown: PItched several rezoning projects in south Charlotte
Bruce Hensley: Continued promoting restaurants through Queen’s Feast
John Holobinko: Pineville Chamber saw growth under his leadership
John Marino: OMB founder planned brewery for The Bowl at Ballantyne in 2023
John McClone: Harry’s Grille & Tavern opened location in Quail Corners
Pat Riley: Allen Tate CEO inducted into Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Michael Tubridy: Touted construction of 285-unit NOVEL Ballantyne
Greg West: ZOM Living completed the sale of Hazel SouthPark for $131.8M
Eugene Woods: Led Atrium Health merger with Advocate Aurora Health
Community
Smoky & Margaret Bissell: Donated Weddington farm to Country Day School
Serena Evans: Told district leaders to better protect students against peers
Cheslie Kryst: Suicide sparked mental health talk about “strong people”
Jack Lucke: SouthPark kid won North American Irish Dance Championship
David Priest: Cautioned community about tripledemic with flu, RSV & COVID
Hailey Rorie: Coordinated unique community experiences in Ballantyne
Al Tinson: Camp SOAR returned from pandemic for people with special needs
Brooke Weiss: Parent called for graphic content to be removed from CMS
Nikki Wombwell: Called for more accountability when students report rape
Emily Zimmern: She chaired Legacy Commission to replace racist symbols
Education
Akeshia Craven-Howell: Told CMS board about several relief schools
Nancy Bullard: Huntingtowne Farms teacher built 3.1M following on TikTok
Lisa Cline: Longtime educator won District 5 seat on school board
Barry Giller: Charlotte Christian opened a two-story middle school building
Hugh Hattabaugh: Appointed interim superintendent but left early for family
Crystal Hill: She went from Hattabaugh’s chief of staff to his replacement
Brooklyn Hough: She opened the new Rea Farms STEAM Academy
Dennis LaCaria: Planner led talks about future schools & bond relief
Margaret Marshall: Opted not to run for second term in District 5
Trent Merchant: Former school board member attempted comeback
Mike Miliote: Jay M. Robinson Middle leader considered for Principal of Year
Rachael Neill: Quail Hollow Middle leader named Principal of Year finalist
Summer Nunn: Marketing exec among five new faces on school board
Brian Slattery: Principal allowed food pantry in Community House Middle
Sean Strain: Implored board to show accountability & return to classroom
Tina Terry: Joined Fletcher School as it celebrated its 40th anniversary
Earnest Winston: CMS superintendent was fired April 19 by school board
Faith/Nonprofits
Cooper Barradale: 8th birthday campaign sent people to Camp Royall
Catherine Wilson Horne: Discovery Place celebrated its 75th anniversary
Amy Hudson: Took over Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte
Chris Jackson: Goodwill CEO celebrated openings of seven new stores
Katherine Lambert: Rolled out Alzheimer’s Association programming
Stan Law: YMCA CEO accepted $2 million check from City of Charlotte
Tony Marciano: Rescue Mission received $500K from Lowe’s Foundation
Michael Marsicano: Announced retirement from Foundation for the Carolinas
Shelly Moore: Humane Society dedicated a new animal resource center
Katy Ryan: Left 24 Foundation after raising $26M for KinderMourn job
Jane Shutt: Pineville Neighbors Place leader plans to retire next summer
Jane Singleton Myers: TreesCharlotte got $1M from C.D. Spangler Foundation
Government
Dena Diorio: County manager recommended $2.1 billion operating budget
Gibbie Harris: Former health director inducted Jan. 19 into Order of the Hornet
Laura Harmon: She was project manager for UDO, passed in August
Marcus Jones: City manager recommended a record $3.2 billion budget
Ken Joyner: County assessor foreshadowed higher property values for 2023
John Lewis: CEO resigned in November as CATS focused on improving
Marcellus Turner: County's chief librarian opened Pineville branch
Raynard Washington: County health director endorsed lifting mask mandate
Politics
Alma Adams: Arrested July 19 at protest for reproductive rights
Dan Bishop: Congressman railed against Democrat spending
Tariq Bokhari: SouthPark rep won third term on city council & thought big
Ed Driggs: Won fourth term on city council; earned praise for representation
George Dunlap: County chair shared COVID experience; encouraged vaccines
Les Gladden: Pineville council member censured by colleagues for behavior
Arthur Griffin: Former school board member became a county commissioner
Stephanie Hand: Democrat came close to winning District 6 city council seat
Rachel Hunt: NC House rep seized opportunity to win seat in NC Senate
Vi Lyles: Mayor shared stage with governor; welcomed immigrants & firms
Laura Meier: County commissioner vowed to fully fund CMS; won second term
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Elected to a third term as county commissioner
Ella Scarborough: Longtime Charlotte leader died May 24 at age 75
Prep Sports
Mike Brodowicz: Catholic football coach announced his retirement
Calvin Davis: Coached Charlotte Country Day to 33rd state tennis title
Jadyn Davis: Providence Day QB named Mr. Football after winning state title
Mary Goudes: Coached Myers Park swim team to a state championship
Chad Grier: Coached Providence Day football to second straight state title
Jack Larsen: Charlotte Catholic tight end committed to Notre Dame
Senali Moss: Hoops coaches named South Meck senior as all-state player
Jim Phillips: Announced ACC was moving headquarters to Charlotte
Elizabeth Rudisill: Myers Park golfer won state title & broke record
Cherie Swarthout: AD led Queens University’s transition to NCAA Division I
Bianca Thomas: Charlotte Catholic junior among nation’s top hoops recruits
Kiley Wilhelm: Myers Park senior was nationally ranked swimmer
Pro Sports
Arn & Brock Anderson: Father-son duo appeared on AEW episodes
LaMelo Ball: Hornets guard made All-Star team; got injured in third season
Miles Bridges: Charlotte Hornets star hasn't played since June arrest
William Byron: NASCAR driver won two races and had deepest playoff run
Steve Clifford: Hornets rehired him as coach in June; team won 10 games
Sam Darnold: QB came off injured reserve to win games for NFL Panthers
Jeff Gordon: Hendrick Motorsports exec appeared on LEGO Masters
Jimmie Johnson: NASCAR hero became part owner of Petty GMS Motorsports
Baker Mayfield: QB traded to Panthers in July, released in December
Christian McCaffrey: Fans sensed rebuild after Panthers star traded in October
Greg Olsen: Former Panther took prominent role on FOX NFL broadcasts
Matt Rhule: Panthers coach fired after 1-4 start; went to coach at Nebraska
David Tepper: Charlotte FC played its inaugural MLS season
Steve Wilks: Took over as Panthers coach and got them very close to playoffs
