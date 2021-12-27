Druid Hills Way

Mayor Vi Lyles holds up the street sign of what used to be known as Jefferson Davis Street. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

 Justin Vick

Arts & Entertainment

Nikko Austen Smith: Ardrey Kell alum landed film and streaming roles

Tim Miner: Put a spotlight on arts community through Charlotte is Creative

Ray Singleton: Charlotte crooner performed on “America's Got Talent” in July

Jake Thomsen: Appeared on the premiere of FOX's “Alter Ego” and won the competition

Christopher Warren-Green: Led symphony as music director for 90th season

Business

John Barton: Northwood Office transformed golf course into community park

Smoky Bissell: Developer donated $30 million to Atrium Health

Collin Brown: Introduced area rezonings for Hopeway and Publix

Ric & Brenda Elias: Vowed to donate fortune through Giving Pledge

Kieth Cockrell: BofA exec presided over major charity announcements

Amie Ha: She expanded Aloha Nails and won recognition for giving back

Jasmine Hathaway: Won Ally Financial's Daring to Disrupt for biz concept

Michael Jordan: NBA owner donated $10 million to Novant Health

Howard Levine: Howard R. Levine Foundation gave $25M to medical school

Kenneth Lin: Credit Karma CEO discussed $13 million expansion in Ballantyne

Fidencio Mata: Hyatt Centric Southpark Charlotte GM welcomed travelers

Tom Murray: Top tourism official remained optimistic about industry turnaround

Lat Purser III: Developer co-chaired $13M campaign for Carolina Thread Trail

Pat Riley: Allen Tate hired realty head and moved mortgage firm to SouthPark

Randy Thomas: SouthPark mall announced plans for West Plaza upgrades

Luigi Villano: Portofino's Ristorante won The Weekly's Munch Madness

Education

Marc Angerer: He left Bruns Avenue Elementary to lead South Mecklenburg High

Mark Bosco: CMS moved him out of Myers Park principal role after criticism

Hannah Daniels & John Harris III: Ardrey Kell won several state theater awards

Elyse Dashew: CMS school board chair supported teacher raises and workdays

Jennifer De La Jara: At large school board member announced run at county seat

Robert Folk: The principal moved from Alexander Graham Middle to Myers Park High

Marcel Gauthier: Charlotte Country Day appointed him as its next head of school

Barry Giller: Charlotte Christian saw construction progress on new middle school

Dennis LaCaria: CMS construction manager gave updates on future schools

Linda Lockman-Brooks: She was the first Black woman to chair Central Piedmont trustees

Mark Reed: Left Charlotte Country Day after 12 years as headmaster for nonprofit

Sean Strain: CMS school board contrarian's district was greatly altered

Earnest Winston: CMS leader got contract extension and raise for leadership

Faith/Nonprofits

Kim Aprill: Feeding Charlotte helped feed 5,000 people at Thanksgiving

Lucy Bush Carter: She retired after 35 years of service to nonprofits

Kay Carter: Cheered 40 years of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Katie Chai: Named top youth volunteer in North Carolina by Prudential Spirit

Malcolm Graham: Beds for Kids moved and appeared on national TV,

Lane Holbert: Organized his the 10th annual Tour de Turns fundraiser in August

Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei: She sought to find a forever home for mental wellness nonprofit

Chris Jackson: Goodwill Industries rolled out a new mission and vision

Katherine L. Lambert: Walk to End Alzheimer's netted $572,000

Tony Marciano: Columnist rolled out $25M campaign for Charlotte Rescue Mission

Michael Marsicano: Foundation for the Carolinas helped arts amid uncertainty

Shelly Moore: Humane Society of Charlotte competed 3,000-plus adoptions

Alicia Morris Rudd: Joined the Jimmie Johnson Foundation as executive director

Jane Singleton Myers: Replaced Chuck Cole as executive director of TreesCharlotte

Jennifer Pagani: Warren Publishing released book of her CaringBridge updates

Katy Ryan: The 24 Foundation celebrated 20 years of 24 Hours of Booty

Laura Yates Clark: United Way invested more than $1.2 million into the region

Government

Dena Diorio: County manager put financial pressure on schools to improve

Tracy Dodson: Assistant city manager worked on several job expansions

Marcus Jones: City manager presented a budget of “resilience and recovery”

Taiwo Jaiyeoba: Planning director facilitated planning and transit discussions

Health/Safety

Alicia Campbell: Pineville hospital added more beds with new patient tower

Saad Ehtisham: Novant Health exec touted future Ballantyne Medical Center

Ophelia Garmon-Brown: Longtime hospital executive passed away in November

Gibbie Harris: County public health director announced plans to retire by year end

Johnny Jennings: Police chief encouraged community to secure their guns

Mike Lutes: Atrium Health exec scored several wins, including Pineville tower

Katie Passaretti: She was key figure in COVID-19 response at Atrium Health

Scott Rissmiller: He was among 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

Raynard Washington: He'll take over as health director in 2022

Eugene Woods: Atrium Health CEO announced plans for medical school

Politics

Alma Adams: President Joe Biden signed her Momibus bill into law

Dan Bishop: U.S. rep introduced bills on mask mandates and critical race theory

Tariq Bokhari: City councilman urged council to slow on comprehensive plan

Bill Brawley: Former lawmaker was running for his old seat in the N.C. House

Laura Budd: Matthews attorney entering N.C. House District 103 seat

Ed Driggs: Councilman cautioned about consequences of 10-minute neighborhoods

George Dunlap: County chair played hardball with CMS over poor grades

Wesley Harris: Announced he was running for a third term in NC House

Rachel Hunt: N.C. House rep will pursue NC Senate District 41 seat in 2022

Jeff Jackson: State senator entered and departed U.S. Senate race

Vi Lyles: Mayor advocated for affordable housing, transit funding and getting vaccinated

Pat McCrory: Announced on radio show he would run for U.S. Senate in 2022

Laura Meier: Urged county colleagues to collaborate with CMS school board

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Disagreed with county's approach to CMS funding

DeAndrea Salvador: Became youngest Black woman to serve in the N.C. Senate

Ella Scarborough: County commissioners were concerned about her participation in meetings

Emily Zimmern: Chaired the Legacy Commission, which helped remove callbacks to slavery

Sports

Caileen Almeida: Earned MVP honors in Myers Park girls soccer team state title

James Borrego: Inked a contract extension mid-year to continue coaching Charlotte Hornets

Mike Brodowicz: Coached Charlotte Catholic football to fourth consecutive state title

William Byron: NASCAR driver logged a win and 12 top 5 finishes in 2021 season

Anna Cockrell: Providence Day School competed in hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics

Maggie Gehrig: Charlotte Catholic tennis star won a state singles championship in the fall

Jeff Gordon: Announced he was joining Hendrick Motorsports for leadership role

Chad Grier: Coached the Providence Day football team to a state championship

Kevin Harvick: The driver finished fifth in NASCAR Cup Series after earning 10 top fives

Jimmie Johnson: Retired NASCAR champion took on IndyCar in 2021

Rory McIlroy: Won the Wells Fargo Championship on May 9 at Quail Hollow Club

Greg Olsen: Retired from NFL, did some broadcasting and continued to be inspiring dad

Matt Rhule: Coached the Carolina Panthers to 5-10 season despite injuries & QB switcheroo

Murphy Smith: Ardrey Kell student was Gatorade N.C. Cross Country Player of the Year

Gary Sobba: Wells Fargo Championship returned in 2021 after a year off due to COVID

David Tepper: His MLS team began to take shape with expansion draft

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.