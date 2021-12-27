Arts & Entertainment
Nikko Austen Smith: Ardrey Kell alum landed film and streaming roles
Tim Miner: Put a spotlight on arts community through Charlotte is Creative
Ray Singleton: Charlotte crooner performed on “America's Got Talent” in July
Jake Thomsen: Appeared on the premiere of FOX's “Alter Ego” and won the competition
Christopher Warren-Green: Led symphony as music director for 90th season
Business
John Barton: Northwood Office transformed golf course into community park
Smoky Bissell: Developer donated $30 million to Atrium Health
Collin Brown: Introduced area rezonings for Hopeway and Publix
Ric & Brenda Elias: Vowed to donate fortune through Giving Pledge
Kieth Cockrell: BofA exec presided over major charity announcements
Amie Ha: She expanded Aloha Nails and won recognition for giving back
Jasmine Hathaway: Won Ally Financial's Daring to Disrupt for biz concept
Michael Jordan: NBA owner donated $10 million to Novant Health
Howard Levine: Howard R. Levine Foundation gave $25M to medical school
Kenneth Lin: Credit Karma CEO discussed $13 million expansion in Ballantyne
Fidencio Mata: Hyatt Centric Southpark Charlotte GM welcomed travelers
Tom Murray: Top tourism official remained optimistic about industry turnaround
Lat Purser III: Developer co-chaired $13M campaign for Carolina Thread Trail
Pat Riley: Allen Tate hired realty head and moved mortgage firm to SouthPark
Randy Thomas: SouthPark mall announced plans for West Plaza upgrades
Luigi Villano: Portofino's Ristorante won The Weekly's Munch Madness
Education
Marc Angerer: He left Bruns Avenue Elementary to lead South Mecklenburg High
Mark Bosco: CMS moved him out of Myers Park principal role after criticism
Hannah Daniels & John Harris III: Ardrey Kell won several state theater awards
Elyse Dashew: CMS school board chair supported teacher raises and workdays
Jennifer De La Jara: At large school board member announced run at county seat
Robert Folk: The principal moved from Alexander Graham Middle to Myers Park High
Marcel Gauthier: Charlotte Country Day appointed him as its next head of school
Barry Giller: Charlotte Christian saw construction progress on new middle school
Dennis LaCaria: CMS construction manager gave updates on future schools
Linda Lockman-Brooks: She was the first Black woman to chair Central Piedmont trustees
Mark Reed: Left Charlotte Country Day after 12 years as headmaster for nonprofit
Sean Strain: CMS school board contrarian's district was greatly altered
Earnest Winston: CMS leader got contract extension and raise for leadership
Faith/Nonprofits
Kim Aprill: Feeding Charlotte helped feed 5,000 people at Thanksgiving
Lucy Bush Carter: She retired after 35 years of service to nonprofits
Kay Carter: Cheered 40 years of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Katie Chai: Named top youth volunteer in North Carolina by Prudential Spirit
Malcolm Graham: Beds for Kids moved and appeared on national TV,
Lane Holbert: Organized his the 10th annual Tour de Turns fundraiser in August
Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei: She sought to find a forever home for mental wellness nonprofit
Chris Jackson: Goodwill Industries rolled out a new mission and vision
Katherine L. Lambert: Walk to End Alzheimer's netted $572,000
Tony Marciano: Columnist rolled out $25M campaign for Charlotte Rescue Mission
Michael Marsicano: Foundation for the Carolinas helped arts amid uncertainty
Shelly Moore: Humane Society of Charlotte competed 3,000-plus adoptions
Alicia Morris Rudd: Joined the Jimmie Johnson Foundation as executive director
Jane Singleton Myers: Replaced Chuck Cole as executive director of TreesCharlotte
Jennifer Pagani: Warren Publishing released book of her CaringBridge updates
Katy Ryan: The 24 Foundation celebrated 20 years of 24 Hours of Booty
Laura Yates Clark: United Way invested more than $1.2 million into the region
Government
Dena Diorio: County manager put financial pressure on schools to improve
Tracy Dodson: Assistant city manager worked on several job expansions
Marcus Jones: City manager presented a budget of “resilience and recovery”
Taiwo Jaiyeoba: Planning director facilitated planning and transit discussions
Health/Safety
Alicia Campbell: Pineville hospital added more beds with new patient tower
Saad Ehtisham: Novant Health exec touted future Ballantyne Medical Center
Ophelia Garmon-Brown: Longtime hospital executive passed away in November
Gibbie Harris: County public health director announced plans to retire by year end
Johnny Jennings: Police chief encouraged community to secure their guns
Mike Lutes: Atrium Health exec scored several wins, including Pineville tower
Katie Passaretti: She was key figure in COVID-19 response at Atrium Health
Scott Rissmiller: He was among 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives
Raynard Washington: He'll take over as health director in 2022
Eugene Woods: Atrium Health CEO announced plans for medical school
Politics
Alma Adams: President Joe Biden signed her Momibus bill into law
Dan Bishop: U.S. rep introduced bills on mask mandates and critical race theory
Tariq Bokhari: City councilman urged council to slow on comprehensive plan
Bill Brawley: Former lawmaker was running for his old seat in the N.C. House
Laura Budd: Matthews attorney entering N.C. House District 103 seat
Ed Driggs: Councilman cautioned about consequences of 10-minute neighborhoods
George Dunlap: County chair played hardball with CMS over poor grades
Wesley Harris: Announced he was running for a third term in NC House
Rachel Hunt: N.C. House rep will pursue NC Senate District 41 seat in 2022
Jeff Jackson: State senator entered and departed U.S. Senate race
Vi Lyles: Mayor advocated for affordable housing, transit funding and getting vaccinated
Pat McCrory: Announced on radio show he would run for U.S. Senate in 2022
Laura Meier: Urged county colleagues to collaborate with CMS school board
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Disagreed with county's approach to CMS funding
DeAndrea Salvador: Became youngest Black woman to serve in the N.C. Senate
Ella Scarborough: County commissioners were concerned about her participation in meetings
Emily Zimmern: Chaired the Legacy Commission, which helped remove callbacks to slavery
Sports
Caileen Almeida: Earned MVP honors in Myers Park girls soccer team state title
James Borrego: Inked a contract extension mid-year to continue coaching Charlotte Hornets
Mike Brodowicz: Coached Charlotte Catholic football to fourth consecutive state title
William Byron: NASCAR driver logged a win and 12 top 5 finishes in 2021 season
Anna Cockrell: Providence Day School competed in hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics
Maggie Gehrig: Charlotte Catholic tennis star won a state singles championship in the fall
Jeff Gordon: Announced he was joining Hendrick Motorsports for leadership role
Chad Grier: Coached the Providence Day football team to a state championship
Kevin Harvick: The driver finished fifth in NASCAR Cup Series after earning 10 top fives
Jimmie Johnson: Retired NASCAR champion took on IndyCar in 2021
Rory McIlroy: Won the Wells Fargo Championship on May 9 at Quail Hollow Club
Greg Olsen: Retired from NFL, did some broadcasting and continued to be inspiring dad
Matt Rhule: Coached the Carolina Panthers to 5-10 season despite injuries & QB switcheroo
Murphy Smith: Ardrey Kell student was Gatorade N.C. Cross Country Player of the Year
Gary Sobba: Wells Fargo Championship returned in 2021 after a year off due to COVID
David Tepper: His MLS team began to take shape with expansion draft
