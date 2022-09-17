The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 9 to 15:
Charlotte (28209)
• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 95
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28210)
• 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, 6815 Phillips Place Court – 97.5
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 94.5
• Ha Pigsmith’s Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 99.5
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 96
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 94
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 93
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 95
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 96.5
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 6610 Fairview Road – 97
• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
• AC Hotel, 1824 Roxborough Road – 99.5
• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 97
• Little Caesar's, 901 N Wendover Road – 98.5
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 96
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 98
• McDonald’s, 1620 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Rio’s Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93
Charlotte (28277)
• Cafe Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 111530 Waverly Center Drive – 99.5
• Courtyard Charlotte, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 98
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 94
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (bakery/deli), 10616 Providence Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (market), 10616 Providence Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 7852 Rea Road – 99
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 92
• Home 2 Suites By Hilton, 5110 Piper Station Drive – 94
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 95
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Little Big Burger Rea Farms, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 95.5
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 92.5
• Philly Pretzel Factory, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 97
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 95.5
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• The 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 97
• Wendy's, 11640 Providence Road – 95
• Whole Foods Market (Kei Jei Kitchen), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 93.5
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 92
Pineville
• BJ’s Wholesale Club (deli/meat), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 95.5
• China Express, 315 S Polk St. – 93
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 94.5
• Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92.5
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 98
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 97
