The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 7 to 13:
Charlotte restaurants (28209)
• Goldies, 3601 South Blvd. – 97
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 96.5
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 99.5
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28210)
• Aramark At Hopeway, 1717 Sharon Road W. – 96
• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 98
• Mal Pan Southpark, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 96.5
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 95
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 96
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 96
• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28211)
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 98.5
• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Cookin & Cruzin, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Carnegie Blvd – 95.5
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Moon Thai & Japanese Cuisine, 4425 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
• Soul Rolls & Wraps, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Sutton For The Soul On A Roll, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28226)
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 97
• It’s Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28277)
• Haat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 98
• First Watch, 13743 Conlan Circle – 99.5
• The Fresh Market (meat & seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 98.5
• Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar, 8420 Rea Road – 97.5
• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 97.5
• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 99.5
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• The Office 2, 7804 Rea Road – 95
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 94
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 95.5
Pineville restaurants
• Dorchester, 12930 Dorman Road – 99.5
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 99.5
